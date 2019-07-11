Cherokee Nation Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief-elect Bryan Warner still have over a month before they’re sworn in, but they’ve found the individuals who will serve on their executive cabinet, and made the announcement Thursday.
All of the cabinet nominees still have to be confirmed by the CN Tribal Council, but as it stands, now it appears the new members will include Tina Glory Jordan, secretary of state; Tralynna Scott, treasurer; Sara Hill, attorney general; Chad Harsha, secretary of natural resources; and Todd Enlow, chief of staff. Shannon Buhl will continue to serve as the direction of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“This team represents innovation, institutional knowledge, the heart of our Cherokee people, strong leadership and core values that I know will move our Nation ahead with new energy and ideas, while building upon the progress made over the past eight years,” Hoskin Jr. said. “I look forward to getting straight to work with our new cabinet and making lasting changes for our tribal citizens, starting with our first 100 days in office.”
Jordan has served as a district court judge of Cherokee Nation, legal counsel for the Housing Authority, gaming commissioner, executive director of the Arkansas Riverbed Authority, and tribal councilor. She replaces former Secretary of State Hoskin Jr., as he takes his new seat as principal chief.
Former Treasurer Lacey Horn decided to step down in May, and she’ll be replaced by Scott. According to the tribe, the former corporate tax director for Cherokee Nation Businesses was responsible for corporate taxation within CNB and its subsidiaries, which generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue.
A former deputy attorney general and secretary of natural resources, Hill will step in as the new attorney general under Hoskin and Warner’s administration. She worked on the Cherokee Nation v. Sequoyah Fuels case, which disposed of 12,000 tons of radioactive material in Sequoyah County to an offsite location. She will replace former AG Todd Hembree.
Harsha will take over for Hill as secretary of natural resources. He also represented the tribe during the Sequoyah Fuels litigation, served as an assistant attorney general for both Cherokee Nation and Muscogee Creek Nation, and spent time as a litigation attorney in the private sector.
Enlow will replace Chuck Hoskin, Hoskin Jr.’s father, as chief of staff. Enlow has a long history of working with the tribe, spanning two decades of work in government relations, education, environmental, geo data and more.
Principal Chief Bill John Baker appointed Buhl as the director of the CN Marshal Service two years ago, and he will continue to serve another two years.
“I look forward to working with Chief Hoskin and this great team of leader,” said Warner.
