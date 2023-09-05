Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner’s second-term cabinet and Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice nominations were officially sworn into office Friday, Sept. 1.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Cherokee National History Museum in downtown Tahlequah after the Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the nominations during a special meeting Aug. 31.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I were so fortunate to work with so many great cabinet members during our first term,” Hoskin said. “They helped lead our nation through some of the most challenging times in Cherokee history and helped us seize so many great opportunities for the Cherokee people.”
Hoskin’s second-term cabinet consists of four women and four men leading various departments across the tribes’ workforce of 4,700 government employees.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I are also grateful that cabinet members who have or will soon depart are doing so to pursue other wonderful opportunities to serve Cherokee Nation and Indian Country,” Hoskin said. “We are excited to begin this new term with some new team members and some continuing team members.”
The second-term cabinet includes the following: Chad Harsha as attorney general; Shella Bowlin as secretary of state; Christina Justice as secretary of natural resources; S. Joe Crittenden was reappointed as the secretary of veterans affairs; Janees Taylor was reappointed as treasurer; Kim Teehee was reappointed as the delegate to Congress; and Tina Glory-Jordan to Cherokee Nation Supreme Court.
Two other cabinet officials, not subject to renomination, were honored for their continued service – Shannon Buhl, marshal, not yet subject to re-nomination; and Corey Bunch as chief of staff
Two top officials were sworn in for another one-year term as Special Envoys – Joe Byrd as special envoy for International Affairs and Language Preservation and Tralynna Scott as special envoy to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Two top aides were also recognized for their elevation to new positions. These individuals included Canaan Duncan as deputy secretary of state and Taralee Montgomery as deputy secretary of state.
