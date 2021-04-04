The Tahlequah Hospital Auxiliary presented Northeastern Health System with a $60,000 check during its annual board meeting on March 23.
"The Auxiliary is a group of ladies and gentlemen who are dedicated to the mission, vision and value of NHS," said Jim Berry, NHS hospital administrator. "These individuals are constantly looking for ways to positively impact the hospital, and we are so thankful for that."
The donation will be used to help offset the purchase of new beds for the Solutions Unit. The Behavioral Health Beds being purchased are designed by Sizewise and are fully electronic psychiatric beds designed specifically for behavioral health units.
"We are grateful for the volunteers and their servant hearts," said Donna Dallis, vice president of patient care. "Because of their generosity, we were able to purchase 10 new behavioral health beds."
The Tahlequah Hospital Auxiliary is compromised of men and women who volunteer to support the hospital and believe it's an integral part of the community. The Auxiliary helps purchase much-needed hospital equipment, provide scholarships and more. The Auxiliary presents opportunities to interact with and meet new people, try out skills and uncover hidden talents to make valuable, personal contributions that help improve the hospital.
"The members of our Auxiliary are an integral part of the NHS family," said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO. "Their unwavering dedication is something each employee and community member alike can be proud of."
For volunteer opportunities or to become a member of the Tahlequah Hospital Auxiliary, community members can call 918-453-2105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.