After the White House administration directed hospitals to start sending their COVID-19 data to the Department of Human Services, instead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has created concern for health experts and the public that the information could be withheld or politicized.
The day the change was to occur, Wednesday, the CDC reportedly took down some of the coronavirus data from its website, which stirred the HHS to direct the health institute to put the info back up. Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Michael Caputo said HHS and CDC are committed to being transparent with the public about the coronavirus information.
Tahlequah's two hospitals have said data will still be reported to the appropriate entities and any changes to distributing data will not affect how the information is shared with the local community. Northeastern Health System said Thursday that how the public receives information will not be impacted, and the NHS leadership will continue to communicate with the local COVID-19 task force.
"The Department of Health and Human Services is in control of and distributes scarce COVID-19-related resources, such as remdesivir, convalescent plasma and other critical supplies," said Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator. "To ensure the community gets the resources it needs, we will always comply with HHS requirements, including daily data reporting."
Meanwhile, Brian Hail, deputy executive director of external operations for Cherokee Nation Health Services, said the health provider currently sends its complied coronavirus data to three health networks.
"The new request to provide COVID-19 data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be as simple as a change in our processes," he said. "Ultimately, this change may consolidate some of the reporting processes currently being followed by Cherokee Nation Health Services."
