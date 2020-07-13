HOTEL HOPEFUL: Local lodging centers seeing surge in customers this summer

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many people’s vacation plans, local lodgings have been busy lately, with the city seeing an influx of overnight guests.
Many accommodations in Tahlequah were empty when the coronavirus first shuttered businesses and forced officials to implement a stay-at-home order. However, the properties have since seen a turnaround, with summer enticing visitors into the community.
Cordelia Dixon, owner of the Blue Fern Bed and Breakfast, said that for an entire month, the Victorian inn was closed, although a few people called to ask about a stay. The Illinois River has helped the B&B get back to business, though.
“Weekends have been really great," said Dixon. "Almost entirely tourists coming to the river, a few people coming to visit family, but the river is really bringing them in.”
There are three rooms at the Blue Fern, each with its own bathroom, allowing for social distancing. And those who stay might be comforted by the fact that air doesn’t circulate among them. Like the majority of hospitality businesses, the Blue Fern has been practicing safety precautions.
“We wear masks and have hand sanitizer ready,” said Dixon. “We are super into cleaning, anyway, so we sterilize everything and we do our registrations outside, so we have open air when we’re interacting with people and seat everybody far apart.”
A downtown Airbnb has been occupied with guests recently, too. Owner Steven Wright said the location was booked solid last month, and will be for this month, and well into August.
“We have been getting midweek bookings now, which isn’t really normal,” he said. “Weekends filled up fast, and now we’ve been getting Monday through Wednesday bookings. So it’s busier than last year.”
For about the first month COVID-19 took its toll on the economy and businesses, Wright said he rented out the Airbnb at a lower price to just one person to avoid a high turnover. Since then, he has implemented extra precautions for both the guests and those who clean the location, such as waiting 24 hours between guests’ checkouts and check-ins. While some guests have come to town for work purposes, Wright said it’s mostly been families and people on vacation.
“A lot of times, they’re just trying to get out of town and find a place they know is safe and clean,” he said. “It’s been pretty crazy. I didn’t expect it to be like this, but I guess when I think about it, I’d probably want to stay at a place that has a good reputation and is going through some extra steps to make sure everything is clean.”
Like the other B&B’s, Beth Cohenour’s Purdy Cabin Guest Retreat has been enjoying an uptick in visitors to the river, after closing down for around a month in March and April. Her first available booking now isn’t until September. She said as soon businesses starting reopening, she began getting calls.
“I booked up within two weeks of when Oklahoma declared these kinds of businesses open,” said Cohenour. “I did modify the way that I do my rentals this year. Instead of accepting up to 10 people, which I have in the past, I decided to cut it down to six, because I have six separate beds.”
Cohenour has also begun limiting the number of days a group can stay to two or three nights, and is allowing weekend stays, so the cabin can remain empty for a few days before she or a housecleaner goes inside. She said when Texas Gov. Greg Abbot issued an order in late June to close bars, as well as tubing and rafting establishments, she suddenly began receiving a half a dozen calls a day from people either wanting to come up from Texas, or from those who had to cancel their trips to the Lone Star State.
“I’ve tried to be helpful and refer places that I know of up and down the river that have cabins big enough to accommodate the groups that are calling me,” said Cohenour. “People were certainly ready to get out to do some sort of activity outdoors that they felt like they could maybe be safer. After we started renting again, I’ve never seen so many people on the river. I think people are still fully booked up. That’s good for people who are really trying to make a living this way.”
Things have definitely picked up at the Holiday Inn Express in Tahlequah, too, said Promise Hotels President and CEO Pete Patel, although he couldn’t say the same for other properties he owns.
“We’re doing much better than the months of March, April and May, for sure,” said Patel. “We’re definitely seeing an uptick at our hotel in Tahlequah. Unfortunately, the other hotels – especially downtown Tulsa hotels – are pretty much the same, and that may be a long recovery period for us.”
From about mid-March to the first week of May, the few guests the Holiday Inn Express did welcome were primarily essential workers, like truck drivers, medical professionals, and construction workers. Patel said during that time period, the Promise Hotels locations ran anywhere from 5 to 25 percent occupancy.
In the meantime, construction has continued on the new Tru by Hilton at Cherokee Springs Plaza, for which the company broke ground in April of last year.
“Construction is still going on. We’ve had a few delays,” said Patel. “No doubt the supply chain has been disrupted, so things are taking longer to get to the site, but progress is still being made.”
Patel anticipates the new Tru by Hilton location in Tahlequah to open in October.
