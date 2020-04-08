Area hotels in Tahlequah continue to operate, but managers and staff are going to extreme measures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rodeway Inn has seen a drastic slowdown in business ever since Cherokee County had its first positive test.
"We're hurting a little. We're not staying very busy," said Rodeway Inn Assistant Manager Payton Walker on Wednesday, April 8. "We normally are more than 20 rooms and right now we're staying at or below it. Normally, before this pandemic happened, we were staying full. We have 42 rooms and we were staying completely full. Now, we don't even come close to it. Right when we had our first case, right when that happened, we started dying off."
Walker says customers can even be turned away.
"If somebody has any symptoms whatsoever, if they're coughing, we don't rent to them," she said. "We try to keep that out of here. If they're coughing, like a dry, hacking cough, we don't we won't rent to them. If it's just a cough, we rent to them."
Rodeway Inn has limited a number of its services and is taking every step necessary to protect employees and customers, Walker added.
"We are no longer serving our breakfast, and our pool and fitness center are closed," Walker said. "Housekeepers are required to wear masks when they are entering the rooms. If they need more bedding or something, it's given to them, but housekeepers are not allowed to go into their rooms."
"If people are here for the long term, when they check out we shut the room off and we turn the heat up to kill anything that's in it. Our desk is actually keeping the key cards. We disinfect every time someone hands one in. We're doing extra cleaning. The front desk keeps the inside lobby disinfected. Whenever a guest leaves the front desk, we have to disinfect it."
Days Inn & Suites continues to take in customers but is taking its precautions, as well.
"We're not disallowing any customers," a Days Inn employee said. "We're staying way back. We need about 6 feet, our desk is only about 3 feet wide. We're fond of bleach here, and bleach kills just about everything."
Days Inn has an announcement on its website: "Our hotels are implementing additional processes to help protect the safety of guests and team members, and certain services and amenities may be unavailable. Local restrictions may require hotels to accept essential travelers only."
