Hotels, motels still hurting, but hope to welcome guests later this month

The hospitality industry has taken one of the biggest hits since the COVID-19 outbreak began sweeping through the U.S., as hotels and motels have seen a drop-off in guests.
Around spring break, when many communities began to see the impact of the coronavirus, there was a decrease in guests at hotels. About two weeks later, the Holiday Inn Express in Tahlequah saw a "substantial decline" in guests, said Promise Hotels President and CEO Pete Patel.
"We were deemed an essential business as an industry - really, all over the state and even nationally," said Patel. "Medical workers, truck drivers, all of the essential workers needed a place to lie down at the end of the night, and we were there for them. But when everybody else stopped traveling, the industry took a huge hit."
This is the time of year when many conferences and conventions are held. With social distancing protocols in place, though, it is not likely hotels will need to accomodate any conference attendees.
"Particularly for Tahlequah, we gear up for Memorial Day right about now," said Patel. "So we're getting ready for a big weekend here in two weeks for Memorial [Day], and it's nonstop until Labor Day. We don't know what it's going to be like this year. I'm sure it's going to be dramatically down."
One bright spot, said Patel, is that construction hasn't stopped for many local entities. No matter the project, he said the Holiday Inn Express receives several guests who work in the trades, and said other hotels and motels have likely seen the same. And while the coronavirus has caused some disruption in the building of the new Tru by Hilton, work has continued.
The amount of safety precautions that have to take place has dramatically affected hotels. At Holiday Inn Express, the staff sanitizes every key, door handle, elevator button, and surface that is touched by guests. The staff do not enter a guest's room until 24 to 48 hours after checkout. Breakfasts have been reduced to grab-and-go bags, and the exercise room is limited to one person at a time.
"Even though our hotels were extremely clean and safe before, they're going to be even more clean and safe as we have guests returning back," said Patel. "Our staff has ramped up cleaning - honestly, from the parking lot all the way to guest rooms. We want to protect our guests. That's our No. 1 priority, and we want them to feel safe, too."
A string of bad luck has forced the Cookson Log Cabin Motel to remain temporarily closed. Owner Wilma Wadsworth and her husband, Bishop, have had to remain closed due to Mother Nature: flooding, a tornado, and the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple plan to put the property up for sale, but before then, they hope to reopen for Lake Tenkiller guests.
"My son has come to help us and he's trying to take care of everything right now, and get it ready to open up again," said Wadsworth. "We'll probably be opening by the middle of the month, if they say it's safe. If the virus peaks again, we won't open, because we are elderly and we don't want to take a chance."
Lake Tenkiller is a destination for many during the summer. Its waters are often filled with both locals and tourists. And while the Cookson Log Cabin Motel has renters scheduled for later in the year, the virus has nixed some of the business's plans.
"We get some fishing tournaments, usually, because it's earlier and they like to come before it gets crowded," said Wadsworth. "One fishing tournament canceled on me since we had to close down, and they take all of our cabins, so that's quite a hit. It's a loss when you have to close up for anything."
For now, the Wadsworths will prepare to welcome guests later in the year, but as with many hotels, motels, and resorts in the area, they will have to wait and see how the outbreak affects travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.