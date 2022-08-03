OKLAHOMA CITY—On Wednesday, Aug. 3, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Muskogee and Seminole counties have started new hours of operation. The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred May 2-8.
Survivors from any of the seven designated counties can meet face-to-face with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.
The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa.
Muskogee County survivors can get in-person help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster at Harris-Jobe School at 2809 N. Country Club Road Muskogee, 74403 from Monday to Friday from 9-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-6 p.m.
Seminole County survivors can get the same help at Seminole State College Haney Center in lecture hall 2701 Boren Boulevard in Seminole 74868 from Monday to Saturday from 9-7 p.m.
For more information go to fema.gov.
To locate the closest DRC, individuals can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or visit the DRC Locator. People can also text 43362 and type DRC and their personal zip code; for example, DRC 12345.
Individuals can download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657.
