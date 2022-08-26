OKLAHOMA CITY—The joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Centers in Muskogee and Seminole counties will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 27 and reopen on Monday, Aug. 29 with new hours of operation.
The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Survivors from any of the seven designated counties – Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa – can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.
Survivors can get in-person help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and get questions answered about federal disaster for Muskogee County at Harris-Jobe School, 2809 N. Country Club Road in Muskogee from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center at the Cherokee Community Building permanently closed Aug. 24 at 7 p.m
For individuals to locate the closest DRC, they can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or visit the DRC Locator. They can also text 43362 and type DRC followed by their ZIP code; for example, DRC 12345. Individuals can download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs. For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657.
