OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may soon by able to get cocktails to go, purchase liquor at a drive-thru window and use an automated machine to dispense wine and beer as part of series of measures that have cleared the state House.
The most controversial of these measures would allow retail spirit licensees to sell alcoholic beverages in an original sealed container via a drive-thru window. House lawmakers at first rejected the proposal, but hours later reversed course and passed it.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, who sponsored House Bill 2868, said allowing retail spirit licensees to sell alcoholic beverages via drive-thru windows is simply an economic issue.
“This bill does not change who is allowed to purchase alcohol,” she said. “It does not change the identification necessary to purchase. All it does is allow for someone to purchase it from their vehicle to pick up through a drive-thru window.”
But state Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, argued that the recklessness of lowering safety standards for alcohol is going to cost Oklahoma lives stemming from “this very dangerous recreational drink.”
He said there’s been a big push during the past decade to loosen alcohol restrictions. Those changes include allowing higher alcohol content in beer, putting liquor in convenience stores, putting alcohol into grocery stores, changing the distribution process, allowing liquor sales on Sundays, and taste tests for sampling.
“Now they want to do the drive-up window thing and make it really easy for people to go get their alcohol because now they got it where moms and dads can take their babies into the liquor store and walk into the liquor store with their kids because they didn’t want to leave them in the car because they need their alcohol,” Russ said. “I will tell you, moms and dads, if you’re taking your kids into the liquor stores to buy your alcohol, give me a call when they’re 15. Let me know how that’s working for you.”
Russ said alcohol is not like selling milk or soda.
“There is an inherent public health and safety risk that warrants increased prevention measures in order to save lives, and reduce social and economic cost to the communities,” he said.
Russ said right after the Legislature passed some of its biggest liquor reform measures, he clipped out a newspaper story about an alcohol-related crash that killed a 5-year-old boy.
“The intoxicating liquor industry needs to be responsible for what they’re costing Oklahoma,” he said. “We won’t tax them what they owe. We won’t stop them from tossing rattlesnakes into society and saying it’s not hurting anyone.”
Lawmakers also overwhelmingly approved House Bill 2122, which creates the “Oklahoma Cocktails to Go Act of 2021.”
It allows establishments with a caterer’s or mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails as long as they’re in a sealed, tamper-proof container. The sealed container must include a label of ingredients and the volume of the cocktail. The measure also bans third-party deliveries of cocktails.
State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said his measure will last a year, giving lawmakers time to gauge how well it works.
“Restaurants have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and I thought I would open up a way for them, not to recoup, but open up that revenue stream that they have with their mixed beverages,” McEntire said.
He also said he believes most people will wait to drink their cocktails until they get home, but there will always be a subset that exercises “poor judgment” and drinks and drives no matter what.
His measure would require cocktails to be transported in the trunk of a vehicle or rear compartment if there is no trunk.
House Bill 2380, meanwhile, allows liquor licensees to use self-pour automated devices to dispense beer and wine using a specialized card or other technology. The proposed law would give customers the ability to dispense 10 ounces of wine or 32 ounces of beer. Businesses must provide constant video surveillance at all times and provide it to investigators upon request.
State Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, the measure’s author, said more than 42 states already allow the use of such technology to assist patrons in dispensing brewed beverages and wine.
The measures now head to the state Senate for consideration.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
