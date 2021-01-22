OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed bill filing Thursday, Jan. 21 for the first session of the 58th Legislature. A total of 1,942 House Bills, 44 House Joint Resolutions and two House Resolutions were filed.
The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and co-authors, can be found online at www.okhouse.gov.
Last year, the Clerk of the House reported 1,361 House Bills, 16 House Joint Resolutions and four House Concurrent Resolutions were filed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 session was temporarily paused and a vast majority of bills did not complete the legislative process.
For the 2019 session, 1,733 House bills and 21 House Joint Resolutions were filed. For the 2018 session, 1,193 House bills and 32 House Joint Resolutions were filed.
The House is comprised of 82 Republicans and 19 Democrats. The first session of the 58th Legislature will begin Monday, Feb. 1, at noon with the State of the State address from Gov. Kevin Stitt in the House Chamber.
