House Democratic Caucus tours Cherokee Nation outpatient facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, welcomed his House Democratic Caucus colleagues to District 4 on Wednesday as they toured the Cherokee Nation’s new outpatient health care facility in Tahlequah.
Five Democratic lawmakers joined Meredith on the tour of the facility, which has more than 240 exam rooms, 34 dental chairs, and will generate more than 800 jobs.
“My community has a great relationship with the Cherokee Nation,” Meredith said. “This facility is a state-of-the-art health care facility in the middle of rural Oklahoma. While access to health care is decreasing throughout Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation is expanding access in District 4.”
After the tour, caucus members met with Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Cherokee Nation Executive Director of Government Relations and U.S. House delegate Kimberly Teehee, Health Services Director Dr. Stephen Jones, and Deputy Executive Director of External Operations at the Cherokee Nation Health Services Brian Hail.
“The Cherokee Nation’s dedication to people over politics is a direct reflection of the leadership provided by Chief Hoskin, his leadership team and the council. It is also exactly why they will continue to have my support,” said Meredith.
