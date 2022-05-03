OKLAHOMA CITY – House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, released the following statement in response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 1695, which requires individuals appointed by the governor as an agency director or a cabinet secretary to file financial disclosure statements.
“The Legislature asked Gov. Kevin Stitt to bring more transparency to the state government this year, but he declined.
“Senate Bill 1695 passed the House and the Senate unanimously. It was then vetoed by Governor Stitt.
“Governor Stitt’s opposition to the increased transparency legislation comes as multiple entities continue to look at how the Stitt Administration spent millions of tax dollars: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma State Auditor, the U.S. Office of the Inspector General, and the Oklahoma County District Attorney.
“These investigations show the need for Senate Bill 1695. It is disappointing that Governor Stitt would use his power to stop legislation that increases government transparency.
“Despite what the governor’s office says, the decision before Governor Stitt was whether or not to increase transparency this year. He chose not to.
“It is now incumbent on the Legislature to override this veto and put these transparency safeguards in place.”
