House Page Program opens applications

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang.
Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High School Page Program at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Through the program, students have a chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during the legislative session, which constitutionally runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May.
Students serving as a Page work in the House Chamber during daily session, assist representatives and House staff with tasks and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students. House Pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily, and are closely supervised at all times.
"I look forward to working with the intelligent, motivated Oklahoma students who will serve as pages this session," said Hill. "This front row seat to state government is a deeply engaging learning process that leaves students inspired to become more involved in their communities."
For more information, visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application or contact the state representative.
