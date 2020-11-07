OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate announced dates for a series of redistricting town hall meetings to be held across the state in the coming weeks.
At each meeting, presenters will give an overview of the legislative redistricting process and cover redistricting principles. The public will have the chance to comment on the redistricting of legislative districts and congressional districts. Additionally, the collaboration means the public at each meeting can share their input on House and Senate redistricting regardless of which chamber is officially hosting and leading the event.
"Collaboration between the House and Senate on these meeting locations and dates ensures we can cover more ground. It also means that regardless of whether it's a 'House meeting' or 'Senate meeting,' the public can offer comments about the redistricting of all legislative districts and congressional districts," said Sen, Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. "We are conducting an open and transparent redistricting process in the Senate and these public meetings are a part of the plan to ensure the public's participation in that process."
Redistricting town halls will be livestreamed as facility abilities allow, archived and posted online. Each town hall will follow the pandemic protection protocols of the facility hosting the meeting.
Every 10 years, the Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries using the latest U.S. Census data.
The Oklahoma Senate redistricting town hall meetings schedule is: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Pontotoc Technology Center, Seminar Center, Ada; Thursday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Grady County Fairgrounds, Community Building, Chickasha; Thursday, Dec, 17, 6 p.m., Northeast Technology Center, Pryor campus; Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 535, Oklahoma City; Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m., Durant High School Auditorium, Durant; Thursday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m., The Summit Conference Center, Ponca City; Tuesday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Frisco Conference Center, Clinton; Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Autry Technology Center, Lectorium, Enid; and Thursday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m., Tulsa Technology Center, Sycamore Room, Owasso.
The schedule for the Oklahoma House redistricting town hall meetings is: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 206, Oklahoma City; Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus Auditorium, Tulsa; Wednesday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., JI Stipes Center, McAlester; Tuesday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m., Bill Coben Community Center, Lane; Wednesday, Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m., Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler; Thursday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m., Northeastern State University Webb Auditorium, Tahlequah; Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Comanche County Farm Bureau, Lawton; Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m., Southern Technology Center, Ardmore; and Wednesday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., High Plains Technology Center, Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.