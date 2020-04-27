Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.