Some Cherokee County churchgoers are ready to get back into their houses of worship and pray alongside their neighbors, but that won't happen for nearly two more weeks.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron's amended executive order, issued April 27, states if there is no evidence of a COVID-19 rebound that threatens to overwhelm local medical facilities and resources, places of worship may reopen for in-person meetings or worship May 8. However, they must leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Under this plan, funerals and weddings could resume May 22.
Jake Adams, assistant pastor at Tahlequah First Baptist Church, said the ministry staff planned to meet Tuesday morning to discuss holding services.
"I'm gathering the info, talking with medical professionals that attend here, reading every news article to make an informed decision," he said. "We'll probably err on the side of caution. Some are itching to get back May 3, but others want to delay and make sure we're cautious. I'm glad we're able to make the choice."
Members of First Baptist have been pre-recording services mid-week and releasing them online on Sundays. Adams said the congregation has responded extremely well and some members are taking part in small group meetings by videoconference.
At First United Methodist, Rev. Matt Franks and team have been doing a mix of prerecorded Sunday services and livestream videos. He said church leaders have been talking about when to resume in-person services, but Bishop Jimmy Nunn, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church, has issued the following guideline to congregations and pastors: "It is our expectation that all United Methodist Churches remain closed and that staff work from home as much as possible. We do not recommend that any in-person gatherings take place for any reason except for recording worship services and messages of devotion and encouragement and small groups to provide for community needs. As a reminder, the guidelines are 10 people or less who are practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet."
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah may not have services until June.
"The board doesn't want to endanger our elderly or any vulnerable persons," said Kelly Anquoe. "We at UUCT encourage the spiritual growth of our community, and please visit us on Facebook or at uuct.org."
Anquoe has made a couple of videos for the UU Adult Forum group.
Peggs Community Church has been meeting in its parking lot.
"Everyone is staying in the cars," said member Kay Corday, who is a correspondent for the Daily Press. "The first Sunday, Pastor Rex preached from the back of his pick-up truck. Now, the microphone and band are under the awning of the building. They turn the speakers up."
On Wednesdays, the pastor gives a short message on Facebook.
"One person was filming on Sunday and sharing it to Facebook," said Cordray. "We've had 75-80 people. It's a little higher than normal. They are people from other churches in Peggs that didn't open up like we did. We're glad to have them."
As of Monday morning, Cordray said PCC is planning to host a modified service this coming Sunday.
"We'll open the sanctuary for 11 a.m. service. We plan on doing that through the month of May," she said. "It's weird to meet like this compared to how it used to be and how close you are to everybody. We call and we text. We have the prayer chain. We stay in touch."
Tahlequah Friends, or Quakers, will resume normal meetings at David Nagle's house.
"Anyone is welcome, though those in high-risk categories are encouraged to stay home," he said.
Nagle and his family have been holding services on the Hominy Friends Facebook page.
"Since all of our regulars are in the high-risk group, I have been worshiping by myself for a shorter period of time," said Nagle. "Beth, Joseph and I shared roles in leading worship and we recited the Lord's Prayer in both English and Osage, and closed with singing 'Blessed Be the Tie that Binds' in Osage, to keep everything as normal as possible. We hope to originate our Facebook Live streaming from Hominy next Sunday."
While traveling to Hominy, Nagle said he will wear gloves and a mask and social-distance if he stops anywhere.
"The Hominy Friends Meetinghouse is on un-allotted Osage land, so is not subject to Oklahoma laws or regulations. Still, there will just be a few of us and we intend to follow CDC guidelines," he said.
