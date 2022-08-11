The United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center and Museum has received two new grants to continue its work preserving Keetoowah history and culture.
Director Ernestine Berry has been with the JHCCM since before it opened 11 years ago. She said that the museum will soon receive an award at the annual International Conference of Indigenous Archives Libraries and Museums.
"This prestigious award, 'Top Ten Model Museums and Cultural Centers,' is awarded to the Indigenous museums and cultural centers across the United States which attain a standard of excellence as determined by Association of Tribal Archives Libraries and Museums," Berry said.
The conference this year will take place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California at the end of October, where a brief video of the museum will be shown. Berry and UKB Chief Joe Bunch will present to receive the award.
"We are thrilled and excited that the JHCCM will receive this esteemed award from this highly regarded organization," said Berry.
The JHCCM was also awarded two grants recently.
"The goal of the Administration for Native Americans grant was to engage and inspire Keetoowah Tribal Members in the intergenerational transmission of Keetoowah history, language, and culture by recording, documenting and preserving elder, first-language speakers' voices for generations to come," said Berry.
Berry explained that for the first part of the grant, the oral histories of 12 Keetoowah first-language speakers were videoed primarily in the Keetoowah language and sub-titled in English.
"The second part of the grant provided an opportunity for UKB former chief Jim Henson -- a first-language speaker -- to conduct traditional Talking Circles at five traditional meals or Hog Fries that were held in Keetoowah communities," said Berry. "In the Keetoowah tradition, the Talking Circle provides support through the process of coming together where stories are shared in a respectful manner and in a context of complete acceptance by participants."
Berry said that over the past 11 years, the JHCCM has amassed the largest collection of Keetoowah historical information in the world and another grant is helping the museum archive more.
"[This is possible] thanks to the Institute for Museum and Library Services grant which provided funding to organize, describe, re-folder and re-box the recently acquired collection of documents from the estate of Frank J. Boudinot," said Berry.
According to Berry, Boudinot was the attorney for the Keetoowahs from 1898 until his death in 1945.
"His collection chronicles an extremely turbulent time in the history of American Indians in Oklahoma from the Allotment Period when the Cherokee and other tribal governments were terminated through the Reorganization Period -- when the Keetoowahs were recognized and reorganized," said Berry. "Once the Boudinot Collection is digitized, tribal members, researchers, students and others with an interest in Keetoowah history will have access to an invaluable body of research materials."
Berry said the JHCCM has been a dream of many Keetoowah tribal leaders, stretching back all the way to 1939 until its authorization in 2008 and completion in 2011.
"The goals of the JHCCM are to provide a safe, secure place for all historically important tribal documents, photos, and artifacts; to teach Keetoowah tribal members and anyone else who wants to learn about the history of the Keetoowah people; and, to help preserve and perpetuate the Keetoowah language and other cultural elements of Keetoowah society," said Berry. "It is our hope that visitors to the JHCCM will leave having learned many historical facts they did not previously know and having gained an understanding of the Keetoowah people through learning the history."
Berry cited the JHCCM mission, which states the JHCCM "is dedicated to bringing Keetoowah history, culture, and traditions to the public through educational exhibits and cultural experiences that stimulate discovery, enjoyment, and understanding of Keetoowah traditional lifeways."
Check it out
More information about the JHCCM is available on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/johnhairmuseum/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.