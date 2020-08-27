With just a few ingredients and a little time, a quiche can be made with minimal effort.
Jane Adams, at Tahlequah Public Library, held another virtual session Wednesday on preparing a meal. The recipe she used for spinach and bacon quiche calls for 2 cups of fresh spinach, 1 pound of bacon, 1-1/2 cups of shredded Swiss cheese, 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream, salt and pepper, six eggs, and a pie crust.
Adams said cooks can use frozen spinach if they want, but they must thaw it out and squeeze all the water out. She packed her spinach down, cut it up, and sautéed it with butter. She pulls the stems off beforehand, but it’s not necessary.
“It looks like a lot of spinach, but it cooks down to hardly anything,” said Adams. “So don’t think that it’s a ton of spinach that you’re never going to be able to fit in the pie shell.”
Chefs will want to avoid burning the spinach, but cook it enough so the liquid is drained. Otherwise, Adams said, the excess liquid could seep into the quiche and make it watery. She usually cooks the spinach first to give it a chance to cool off while she prepares the egg mix and cooks her bacon.
“The bacon I usually cook in the oven, because I just like the way the bacon comes out better, but you can chop it up into bits when it’s raw and cook it in batches,” she said. “We usually do things like the bacon a couple of days ahead of time and put it in the refrigerator so when we cook the quiche, it doesn’t take as long.”
Then, cooks should crack their six eggs and add the heavy cream. Adams said half-and-half works, too. She mixed hers using an immersion blender, but it should be whisked until there is no yoke left. The next step is to assemble the quiche. The cook can start by throwing a pound of bacon to the bottom of the pie crust.
“I know it’s a lot of bacon,” said Adams. “You don’t have to use that much, but that’s what the recipe calls for. We’ve made this recipe a lot and it always comes out good.”
Next, throw the cheese and spinach into the crust, distributing each evenly. Then, the egg and cream mix goes in. Adams poured hers into the pie crust slowly to allow it to seep into every crevice. Sprinkle salt and pepper on during the assembly, or afterward.
“Once you have it the way you want it to be, you’re going to put in the oven at 375 degrees, and you’re going to cook it for 35 to 45 minutes,” said Adams. “I’ve never had it take less than 45 minutes.”
The quiche is done when the temperature reads 160 degrees on a thermometer. It can then be removed from the oven and left to sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Then it’s bon appétit.
Adams said it can be eaten cold, at room temperature, or warm. She said it makes for good leftovers, and her family will typically eat it over the span of a couple of days.
“If you just make sure you cook all the meat, cook all the vegetables ahead of time, and use heavy cream, it should come out just fine,” said Adams. “I haven’t ever had one that I messed up so bad that we felt like we needed to go out to eat.”
