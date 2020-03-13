Predictions affect agriculture in many ways. The most obvious is the weather predictions.
Regardless of its accuracy, weather predictions affect the current market prices, producers management decisions and futures prices. Predicted oil prices affect the cost of fertilizer and fuel. At times, short-term weather predictions don't take long to develop and any detrimental effects to the crop will be easily determined.
For instance, if a 25-degree nighttime low temperature were predicted for the last two weeks of April, you could easily determine the peach and apricot crops would be ruined. The darkened fruit would be easily seen and shortly would fall to the ground. Some crops are not so easy to determine the condition of the crop.
Plants that have harvested parts underground such as potatoes, carrots, and peanuts have an obvious difficulty because they must be dug up to determine the growth development. Perennial plants' current year's production yield potential is partially determined by last year's growing conditions. Plants such as blueberries that are fertilized, irrigated and sprayed for pests will still be limited by the past growing conditions.
The pecan industry has identified several variables that help to predict peanut yields. It is worth a lot to be able to make a reasonable prediction of the pecan crop prior to harvest. Some of the important variables are:
• Previous year's nut production.
• Previous year's degree - days of heating (April-October).
• Previous year's total rainfall (April-October).
• Previous year's total rainfall (Sept. 1-15).
• Number of times two or more consecutive rainy days occurred during May, June, July and July 15.
• Current year's rainfall (April-August)
• Current year's rainfall (Sept. 1-15)
Heating Degree Day
Heating degree day (HDD) is a measurement that reflects the demand for energy needed to heat a home or business. It is derived from measurements of the cold outside air temperature. Cooling degree day (CDD) reflects the amount of energy used to cool a home or business. It indicates that hot outside air temperature.
The pecan previous year heating degree days addresses the cold temperature received in April-May or September-October. Cold weather during this period slows down the crop development.
A similar slowing of crop development often happens to local ranchers when an abundance of Heating degree days is experienced in April and May. The grass doesn't grow as rapidly as normal and the first harvest is later. Later in the fall if we have an abundance of Heating degree days in September and October, there will be a resulting loss of fall forage growth.
Roger Williams just retired as agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.