One of the most common questions I receive in the Extension Office is, "How do I get rid or moles in my turf and flower garden?" It is a universal question homeowners face each year.
The mole is a burrowing mammal, not a rodent. They are well-adapted for a life of digging. Webbed toes support strong claws and their palms turn outward. The paddle-like forelimbs move laterally, enabling moles to "swim" through the soil.
A fully grown mole is 4 to 6-1/2 inches long and weighs 3-5 ounces. Moles have a voracious appetite and can eat 70-100 percent of their weight daily. They feed while burrowing just below the surface of the ground where their preferred foods, including insect grubs, adult insects, and earthworms, are abundant. This habit of feeding just below the surface leaves that very common symptom of raised ridges in the lawn or flower beds.
Moles live alone, but burrow systems of several moles may connect. Burrowing occurs year-round, peaking during warm, wet months. When making feeding tunnels near the surface, moles may burrow up to 1 foot per minute. Moles tend to burrow along structures, fence lines and walkways. Therefore, one animal can be responsible for considerable damage.
Many people believe if they get rid of the insects, such as white grubs, they will control the mole. Grubs, however, make up only a portion of a mole's diet. If all the earthworms, grubs, and other soil-borne animals in a lawn are eliminated by repeated insecticide applications, moles may be forced to seek other areas. Before moving on, however, moles may increase foraging and burrowing activity for several weeks. Poison baits are also not effective, as moles normally will not consume poisoned grains.
Trapping is probably the most effective and practical means for controlling problem moles. Success is highest in spring and fall, especially after rains. Popular types of mole traps include the harpoon, scissor-jaw and choker loop. Mole traps produce quick kills and, with reasonable caution, are safe for the user, pets, and wildlife.
These traps are usually set in surface burrows. Burrows that are in disrepair or meander around the soil surface most likely are used infrequently and should not be used to set traps. To find frequently used burrows, look for fresh signs and a burrow that runs in a straight line, connects two mounds, or follows concrete sidewalks or other structures. If in doubt, flatten a small section with your foot and check it after an hour or two to see if it has been pushed back up. Follow the directions on how to set up the trap in the surface burrow.
A new product on the market is a gummy worm applied into the working surface burrow. Early indications are that it is very effective in killing moles. It is or will be available at most plant nurseries and farm store soon. Although it is a general-use pesticide, caution should be emphasized in using this product. It is a poisonous pesticide that looks like a gummy worm. Precautions need to be made when around children and pets that they are not exposed to this pesticide.
There are a variety of home remedies that have been tried over the years. They include pinwheels, windmills, broken glass, castor beans, used cat litter, kerosene, flooding cement, and even chewing gum. Unfortunately, no shortcut solutions exist and most home remedies fail. Several electronic devices have been marketed, but none have proved effective.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.