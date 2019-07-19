For homeowners who are attempting to grow a nice pure Bermuda grass lawn, there are a number of different scenarios to control the weeds.
One of the most popular is to fertilize heavy, mow often, and water when necessary. This will usually choke out most weeds. Another option is to spray dormant Bermuda with Roundup and then spot spray through the growing season with 2,4-D or dicamba. Yet another game plan is to apply pre-emergent herbicides often enough and at a heavy enough rate to kill out most weeds shortly after germination.
Some homeowners adopt all three options at once, while others pick portions of these plans to develop an overall customized formula. Another totally different option is to call lawn care professionals and let them have the work and worry.
Whether done by a professional or homeowner, and regardless of the plan followed, some weeds always manage to find a spot to grow.
In this area, one of the first weeds to exploit any deficiencies in a weed control program is spurge. It is the green plant we see growing between the cracks in sidewalks. There are over 2,000 plants in the Euphorbia family of which spurge is a member. There are at least five species that routinely are found in lawns of the area. They can be mistaken for clover at first glance. However, spurge plants have milky latex substance in the stems. This substance keeps them from being eaten by animals. Most we deal with in this area are annual, but some can be perennial.
The most important point to remember about this weed is that they are easily killed by a number of common herbicides when young, but hard to kill when they have a chance to mature.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
