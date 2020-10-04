Tall fescue is a commonly planted cool-season grass in eastern Oklahoma. If properly managed with fertility and with adequate moisture, fescue forms a dense stand, inhibiting other plants from growing.
Fescue can produce large amounts of palatable forage for grazing or hay production, particularly during the spring and fall. During hot, dry summers, fescue forage production is limited, and many fields are infected with an endophyte, which is problematic for cattle when consumed in large amounts. Additionally, because it tends to form monocultures inhibiting other plants from growing, fescue is a terrible plant for wildlife.
For these reasons, many producers or new landowners are interested in converting fescue fields to native warm-season grasses and "forbs," broad-leaved flowering plants. Fortunately, fescue is one of the easier grasses to eradicate when conversion is desired.
Early fall is an excellent time to convert fescue fields using herbicide. Before herbicide is applied, the field needs to be prepped so the herbicide can contact actively growing fescue, rather than being intercepted by standing dead plant material. The fescue field should be mowed, grazed, or burned several weeks prior to spraying.
Once the fescue is actively growing - i.e. not drought or cold stressed - and reaches more than 6 inches, the field is ready for the herbicide application. Apply 2 quarts per acre of glyphosate to the field in September or October. An additional treatment the following spring - April or May - is recommended to kill any fescue seedlings trying to establish and any established plants missed by the first spray. Failure to completely eliminate fescue will only cause future problems and increased maintenance treatments.
Once the site has been sprayed twice, a decision about planting should be carefully considered. If the field will be primarily used for livestock grazing, planting a native warm-season grass mixture may be desirable to maximize forage and minimize grazing deferment. Assuming the second herbicide application is early enough (April), it may be possible to plant the NWSG mixture during that same spring (May), as NWSG can be planted during the late fall through May in Oklahoma. If the spring window of planting is missed, plan for a late fall or winter planting.
At least two years of grazing deferment will be needed to allow the native grasses to establish, although it could be longer, depending on rainfall. Native warm-season grasses are slow to establish; do not be alarmed by patches of bare ground and forbs mixed in the stand.
If wildlife is the primary objective for the site, it is likely that no planting is necessary. Typically, the native seed bank is diverse and responds quickly following elimination of fescue. While not all plants that respond from the seedbank are desirable, many will be.
Spot spraying unwanted plants will be required, regardless of whether you choose to plant or allow the native seedbank to respond.
If you choose to plant native warm-season grasses and wildlife is an objective, use a lower grass seed rate, with native forbs mixed in. Many of these forbs are not only good for wildlife, but they are also good cattle forage.
For additional information about converting fescue to NWSG and forbs, contact the Cherokee County USDA NRCS office at 918-456-1924.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
