In the U.S., ham is a traditional Easter food. Why? Well, in the early days, meat was slaughtered in the fall.
There was no refrigeration, and the fresh pork that wasn't consumed during the winter months before Lent was cured for spring. The curing process took a long time, and the first hams were ready around the time Easter rolled around. Thus, ham was a natural choice for the celebratory Easter dinner.
Many of us will purchase and cook a large ham and will have some leftovers. Here are a couple healthy recipes for using that leftover ham.
Skinny Ham Salad
Ingredients: 1 cup chopped cooked ham; 1 tablespoon grated onion; 2 teaspoons mustard; 2 tablespoons of sweet pickle relish, or chopped dill pickles 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise; and 2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt.
Place the ham in a food processor or blender and pulse until finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse to combine. Place the spread in a covered container, and chill.
Variation: Mix the 1 cup chopped ham with 1 tablespoon light mayo, 2 tablespoons nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, and 1 tablespoon mustard instead of the ingredients specified above.
Healthy Ham and Cheese Casserole with Apples
For the pasta: 1 pound whole-wheat penne; 12 ounces diced ham; 3 medium sweet apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice; and 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh sage leaves, thinly sliced, dived.
For the sauce: 3 tablespoons unsalted butter; 1 small yellow onion, chopped; 3 teaspoons garlic; 1/4 cup all-purpose flour; 2 1/2 cups nonfat milk; 1/4 cup half and half; 3/4 teaspoon salt; 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg; 1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt; and 1 cup freshly grated sharp white cheddar cheese.
For the bread crumb topping: 3/4 cup Panko bread crumbs; and 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta to the water and cook until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and lightly grease a 9-by-13 or similar baking dish.
Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or similar large, deep pot over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until beginning to soften, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and garlic, then cook whisking often, until the flour is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Gradually pour in milk, whisking constantly, then the half and half. Continue to cook until the sauce simmers and thickens, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat, then stir in the salt and nutmeg, then the Greek yogurt, cheddar, and half the total amount of sage. Add the drained pasta, apples and ham, toss gently to coat, then transfer to the prepared baking dish.
Combine the breadcrumbs and olive oil in a small bowl and sprinkle over the top of the pasta. Cover the dish with foil, then bake for 10 minutes covered, then uncover and bake 10 additional minutes, until the crumbs are golden and the pasta is hot and bubbly. If necessary, turn your broiler to high to finishing browning the crumbs, watching them carefully so that they do not burn. Remove baked pasta from the oven, sprinkle with remaining sage, and serve.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
