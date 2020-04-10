OKLAHOMA – The U.S. Post Office delivers more than letters to mailboxes. Residents can order stamps and other postal products from home.
To order online, visit www.usps.com and choose from different stamp denominations. If not computer is available, ask a postal representative for a Stamps By Mail order form, which can be returned through the mail. The stamps will be delivered.
Free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies, can be ordered online. Using Click-N-Ship, mailing label with the appropriate postage can be printed from a computer.
Packages can be scheduled for a free carrier pickup. In the request, let the local post office know where the package or packages can be found, and the mail carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers the mail.
The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
