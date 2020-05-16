Pocket gophers and moles are both burrowing animals that can cause damage in the home landscape. Gophers are abundant in loose sandy soils, whereas moles are typically found in loose rich soils under a canopy of trees. Moles are insectivores and typically considered to be beneficial animals, but the shallow tunnels they create can be unsightly. Gophers consume plant roots and can damage turf and ornamentals.
Gopher burrows are generally not visible from the surface, although they do create large fan-shaped mounds of soil that is pushed to the surface. Mole tunnels are close to the surface and are often visible. There are no known effective repellents for gophers or moles. Similarly, frightening is not proven to be effective at reducing damage from gophers or moles.
Exclusion can be effective for small areas, such as vegetable gardens and ornamental plantings, but are not practical for larger areas of turf. For small areas, use rolls of 24-inch wide fence (one-fourth-inch mesh) bent at a 90-degree angle facing outward from the protected area, such that the fence will be 12-inches vertical with an additional 12 inches of horizontal protection to prevent gophers and moles from digging under the barrier. Soil insecticides are not generally recommended for moles as they must be applied over large areas and moles are easy to trap, thus eliminating soil insects should not be necessary.
Gophers and moles are not protected in Oklahoma and may be controlled year-around with either poisoning (toxicants) and trapping. Trapping is the preferred method, especially for moles. There are several types of traps available and can be found at most lawn and garden stores. Mole burrows are easy to see, and harpoon-style traps can work for these shallow burrows. These are placed directly over an active tunnel. To set, remove the soil from a small section of a tunnel so that the underground tunnel location can be precisely determined. Then replace the soil, packing it firmly. Place the harpoon trap directly over the tunnel and set the trigger so that it barely touches the soil.
Gopher burrows are deeper and usually require body gripping traps that are placed in the burrow.
To find a gopher burrow, use an object such as a piece of rebar to probe around a mound area - around 12 inches from the mound. When the probe breaks through a tunnel, you should notice the soil give way. Once found, carefully dig a hole into the top of the burrow just large enough to place the trap being careful to not collapse the burrow. Cover the hole with a board, burlap, or other object to keep out light so that the approaching gopher will not be alerted to the disturbance. If you do not catch anything after a couple of days, move the trap to a new location with fresh sign.
If using toxicants, zinc phosphide is one of the most common toxicants available for the home gardener and it is effective when applied according to label instructions. Always place toxic baits directly into tunnels to minimize risk to nontarget animals. Carefully punch a small hole into the top of the tunnel and place the toxic bait or trap underground.
For more information, view the OSU fact sheet "Controlling Pocket Gophers" at http://pods.dasnr.okstate.edu/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-2709/NREM-9001web.pdf.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
