During the winter months family members often worry about loved ones slipping on the ice or snow resulting in injury.
"Truth be told, falling can happen anytime indoors or outdoors, and could be part of a larger health concern. When an older adult falls they should be examined by their physician," said Gina Elliott, ombudsman supervisor at the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging.
Falls can happen at home or in the nursing home and may be a sign of a serious condition, especially if an older adult has fallen more than once. Falling could be the result of a urinary tract infection, stroke, heart disease, dehydration, or anemia. A drop in blood pressure can also cause a person to faint and may be the reason they fell.
"Sometimes people fall because they lose their balance. You might of have heard someone say they fell and broke their hip. In fact they may have experienced a hip fracture causing them to fall," said Elliott.
Medications are a common cause for falls. An older adult may have a medication change that makes them dizzy and can trigger a fall. Those who are caring for an older adult or have a loved one living in the nursing home should watch for any changes in their health. They may not be as energetic as they used to be or exhibit mood swings. A sudden decline in health should be looked into by their physician.
There are steps that can be taken to reduce falls in the home. Schedule an eye exam to ensure they aren’t having visual impairments. An eye exam may indicate depth perception or visual disturbances. Tai chi and low impact aerobic exercise can strengthen muscles and improve balance. Regular walks, weather permitting, and fresh air can increase oxygen levels aiding in improved memory and overall well-being.
Activity directors in nursing homes can provide exercise programs and activities to assist long-term care residents stay active physically and mentally.
"Talk with the A.D. to see if they notice any changes in your loved one’s activities. The A.D. is always looking for new ways to engage residents. Sharing activities they enjoyed doing at home will assist the A.D. in providing a more person centered care approach to their care," said Elliott.
Changes can also be made to their home. Perform a home evaluation by walking through the home looking for loose tiles or other tripping hazards. Rugs can cause a person to trip and should be removed, or add adhesive to the back to secure the rug in place. Ensure furniture is appropriately placed to prevent them from tripping and allowing them to move more freely thus preventing falls. Purchasing shoes with a flat, rubber soles is also a good measure in fall prevention.
"Following these steps can help older adults stay safe in their home or nursing home while maintaining the quality of life they deserve," said Elliott. "As ombudsman, we advocate for residents living in long-term care homes. If you know someone living in the nursing home who has a concern feel free to reach out to us."
For more information, contact Elliott, 918-913-9587, or Scott Harding, 918-913-9582, or call the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891.
