Anything that can be fried, stewed, boiled, baked, steamed or poached can be cooked in a Dutch oven. That includes bread, rolls, pies, pizza, roasts and meatloaf. No wonder Dutch ovens have long been a favorite of camp cooks.
A Dutch oven can be made of cast iron or aluminum. It is a pot with a flat bottom, three legs, and a lid with a flange around the outside of it which helps to hold the coals while cooking. If there is no flange, a wok ring can be used to keep coals on the top. The Dutch oven is designed to heat evenly.
The most popular Dutch oven is made of cast iron, however many "packers" will use the aluminum oven because it is lightweight. For this project, we will be referring to the cast iron Dutch oven. When shopping for a new Dutch oven, remember that all ovens are not the same. There are ovens ranging in size from 8 inches to 22 inches in diameter. There are also regular and deep depths available.
Most families start out with a 12- or 14-inch diameter regular oven and then add ovens to meet their particular needs. Make sure the lid fits well. The fit of the lid is very important since, during cooking, the lid should make a seal. Make sure to keep the correct lid with its oven base. Always use a lid that fits properly.
Check the walls of the oven. The walls of the oven should be the same thickness all the way around. Check the oven surface. The surface of the Dutch oven should be an even gray color and should not show too many signs of grinding where the manufacturer has had to fix imperfections.
Dutch ovens are available preseasoned or unseasoned. If an unseasoned oven is purchased, it needs to be seasoned before it is used the first time
Learn how to select, care for, use and stay safe around a Dutch oven. Cook up a variety of tasty foods outdoors, including foods you cook on the lid.
The OSU Extension staff will be conducting a Dutch Oven Cooking School for 4-H members on Oct. 16. If you would be interested in learning more about Dutch oven cooking, contact the Extension Office and we will schedule another class.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
