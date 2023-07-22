A former Tahlequah resident has been selected to lead the Northern Oklahoma College Stillwater campus as the new vice president for NOC Stillwater and grant development for the college.
Dr. Marsh Howard currently serves as a member of the social sciences faculty at Northern Oklahoma College Stillwater, and is replacing interim vice president Wade Watkins. He assumed his new duties June 5.
Howard was awarded the NISOD Excellence in Teaching Award in 2018, and was the NOC Teacher of the Year in 2020. He will serve as a member of the NOC Executive Council. He will work collaboratively with faculty and staff across the NOC campuses and provide leadership in the planning, organizing, and management of the Stillwater Campus’ at NOC. He will also represent the institution to a variety of constituencies and promote the overall mission of the college; and will be responsible for ensuring the success of the NOC/OSU Gateway Program.
On top of his experience at NOC, Howard has worked at Rogers State University and at Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Howard worked briefly for an adventure-based residential treatment center in Maryland before returning to Oklahoma for a doctoral program at OSU in Educational Psychology. He worked for Tulsa Boys Home as the aftercare coordinator and then as an academic adviser for Tulsa Achieves at Tulsa Community College before his teaching career began at OSU and NOC.
Howard received his master’s degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Human Resource Development from Northeastern State University. His wife, Mikael, is the librarian at Sand Springs Ninth-Grade Center. Their son, Becket, is a middle school student. Howard’s parents, Jim and Lynn, reside in Ponca City after having retired from Northeastern State University. His hobbies include traveling, hiking, gardening, blacksmithing, and painting.
NOC, the state’s first public two-year community college, is a multicampus, land-grant institution that provides high-quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities and services. NOC serves nearly 4,000 students through the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, and NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater. Of these students about 80% receive financial aid and/or scholarships. 75% of NOC students complete their degree with zero debt.
