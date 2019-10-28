J. Marsh Howard is "Marsh" to most people, "Dr. Howard" to a few, and "Dad" to one.
Born in Muskogee, Howard was raised in Tahlequah.
"One of my earliest memories was playing in the dirt when they built the 'first' part of the bypass between Downing and Muskogee Avenue, and they opened one of the 'last' sections - Muskogee to Highway 51 - the week I started college," said Howard. "My 'generation' of kids was among the first to participate in the recreational soccer in the late '70s to early '80s."
His parents are Jim and Lynn Howard.
"Dad retired as the vice president of business and development at Northeastern. Mom retired as the director of the University Center," said Howard.
His parents, who were well-known in the Tahlequah area, have lived in Ponca City for the past several years.
Howard is an alumnus of Tahlequah High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Northeastern State University; a master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma-Norman; and a doctoral degree in educational psychology from Oklahoma State University.
"I left Tahlequah after graduating from Northeastern, first to Norman for grad school, then for work, I moved to Claremore, Maryland and West Virginia before moving back to Tulsa for my doctoral studies at OSU," he said.
The Illinois River and Baron Fork Creek were the backdrop to most of Howard's life in and around Tahlequah.
"It's a lifetime of memories, but now I've lived more of my life away from there, so those memories are embodied in different things - feelings mostly - the 'old' Granny's Attic, walking across NSU's campus in the fall or a spring day when Seminary Hall bells would chime 'Here Comes the Sun,'" said Howard.
Howard has taught as an adjunct and graduate assistant at OSU, and worked as a data specialist for the Tulsa Achieves Program at Tulsa Community College, where he analyzed data related to student achievement and data-driven decision making for program improvements.
"I've also worked in residential therapeutic care for adolescents in Tulsa and an outdoor, adventure-based residential therapy 'school' in Maryland," he said.
Currently, Howard lives in Westport on Lake Keystone, and works in the social sciences department at Northern Oklahoma College in Stillwater.
In 2018, he was selected by students and administration at Northern Oklahoma College to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award. The award recognizes faculty who demonstrate excellence in and out of the classroom.
Howard's hobbies and interests include portrait painting and blacksmithing.
"I still try to read the Daily Press online when I can, but most of my 'connection' with Tahlequah is through friends that I've kept and my association with Northeastern," he said.
He's married to Mikael, and the Howards have one son, Becket.
