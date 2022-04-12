The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met April 11 to vote on approval of new personnel.
Among them are Sara Clement, who will serve as early childhood teacher, and Gary Smith, will be "lay," or unpaid, baseball coach for the rest of the year.
The board hired 26 certified permanent staff, and 17 with temporary contracts.
Hulbert has also brought on 30 non-certified staff who will serve in different capacities.
The board approved a new sub-activity account for plaques, appreciation gifts, flowers, awards, and meals for employees, as well as an account for the Rider Fishing Club.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate said fishing clubs are popular in the area.
"We started a fishing club at Sequoyah before I left, but we need to have parent support," she said.
The measure was received enthusiastically from the board, including members Rachel Dallis and Jamie Tannehill.
"I am so excited about it," said Tannehill.
Hulbert will not add days to the end of the year.
Throughout COVID-19 and winter weather, the district went virtual or called few enough snow days to not merit extending the calendar. To reflect that, the district cut out makeup days that would have been added to the end of the year.
HPS approved to renew a contract agreement between the district and auditors Bledsoe, Hewitt & Gullekson.
"As I discussed, it is a tough time for auditors as they are not accepting schools, or they are transitioning them to pass on the buck to someone else. No one is taking on anybody new," said Choate.
The district approved the Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services - E-rate for the 2022-2023 school year through the Federal Communications Commission.
Hulbert will renew its agreement with Weaver Drug Testing Lab for 2022-2023.
"It's just that time of year to renew a service agreement. I'm happy with that company," said Choate.
Cherokee Nation will continue to support Hulbert with its Early Childhood Unit for the upcoming school year. The Nation has a longstanding agreement to support the district's pre-K and 4-year-old program.
Hulbert will continue to use Common Goal Systems Inc. for student information services. The software deals with attendance and grades.
The district also approved an agreement with the Cooperative Council for the Oklahoma School Administration to participate in the CCOSA District Level Services Program.
This allows the district access to limited legal counsel for simple questions.
"If I have a law question, and we don't want to be charged, we can call them," said Choate.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public Schools board meeting will be Monday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school.
