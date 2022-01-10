Hulbert Public Schools has announced the valedictorians and salutatorian of the class of 2022.
Co-valedictorians are Lillian Chambers and Breanna Hampton, with cumulative grade point averages of 4.16. Maranda Potts is HPS’ salutatorian with a cumulative grade point average of 4.14.
Chambers has attended Hulbert Public Schools for 14 years. She has participated in fast-pitch, slow-pitch, golf, Reaching Our Hulbert Community, Student Wellness Action Teams, National Honor Society, Student Council, and is serving as class president. She plans to attend nursing school at Rogers State University and work as a registered nurse.
Hampton has attended HPS for 14 years. She is a member of the band, esports, ROHC, Talent Search, Student Council, National Honor Society, senior leadership/mentor program, and has taken many concurrent college courses. Her future plan is to pursue a career in writing and enjoy what life gives her.
Potts has attended HPS for four years and has participated in ROHC, National Honor Society, volleyball, and Gifted/Talented. Maranda plans to continue taking college courses, become a registered nurses and work for Northeastern Health System after graduation. She would also love to travel.
