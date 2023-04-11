HULBERT – The Hulbert School Board of Education met April 10 to announce its reorganization and Teachers of the Year.
Rachel Dallis was named board president for District 4, and Sasha Qualls District 5 vice president. Jamie Tannehill was named school board clerk for District 1 and Eric Lamons was sworn in as the District 3 deputy clerk after serving as interim clerk for the past several months. All those nominated hold the same offices as they did last school year.
The board approved a football fundraiser for high school players to sell calendars during May. Funds will go directly to the program for expenses throughout the year.
"Essentially what happens is there's a kid who has a calendar, and they'll do May," said Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate. "There are 31 days in May, so they might go up to [a person] and [say], 'Would you sponsor me a day?'"
Choate explained that the person gets to choose what day they'd like to sponsor the player. For example, if they pick May 8, the person would give them $8.
Lindsay Baker was named Teacher of the Year for the Hulbert Elementary site as well as District Teacher of the Year. Aimee Stilwell was awarded the middle school/high school site Teacher of the Year, and Brandi Brave was named Support Personnel of the Year.
The board approved a policy regarding the Instruction EGG Prohibition of Race and Sex Discrimination in Curriculum and Complaint Process. Choate said the school already had this policy, but was having its language cleaned up to reflect the law.
As Hulbert's e-rate consultant was purchased by a different outfit, the board tabled a discussion and possible vote on the Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services for a future meeting.
The board also accepted a service agreement with Weaver Drug Testing Lab for the upcoming year.
"If you're going to drive students in a school bus, [you] have to be drug- and alcohol-tested. We also have a extracurricular drug-testing policy, so any student who is involved in sports, ag, or whatever else they are participating in, could be chosen at random to take a test," said Choate.
A Memorandum of Agreement with the Cherokee Nation's early childhood unit was accepted for the 2023-'24 school year. Choate said the agreement helps the school with its 4-year-old program and is put in place every year. Wengage softward was also approved for use in the 2023-'24 school year was also approved.
The board accepted an agreement with the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration to participate in its District Level Services Program for the third year now.
"I like it because they provide a lot of the professional development that is required, so it's kind of like a one-stop shop," said Choate.
Several encumbrances were approved for the building fund, general fund, and child nutrition fund. Multiple staff rehires and resignations were also accepted by the board.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education's next meeting will be held May 8 at the school's auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
