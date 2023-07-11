The Hulbert School Board of Education met to discuss new additions to the handbooks and a broadcast service for extracurricular activities.
The board accepted the 2023-’24 handbooks for all grade levels. One of the biggest changes Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the handbook will now present is the adjustments to the absenteeism policy.
“We took a horrible, horrible hit on chronic absenteeism. We were not the only one. It was horrible across the state,” said Choate.
If a student misses 16 days of school at Hulbert the entire year, the district does not a receive a point toward its state report card. To make this area better, Choate said, they will be changing the policy to allow students to receive only seven absences per semester.
“So what will happen is we’ll try to communicate to parents is that you’re not safe with eight days,” said Choate. “It needs to be seven, so get whatever you need done or taken care of when we have those days that we’re out of school.”
Another change in the handbook prohibits students from carrying backpacks, bags, and purses into classrooms. The new policy at first allowed purses to be brought into classrooms, but this was later amended. Choate said the policy is an attempt to eliminate contraband, such as vapes, from entering the school.
During the meeting, before purses were stricken from the policy, Hulbert School Board of Education President Rachel Dallis asked why purses would be allowed in classrooms, if backpacks were not.
“Because I just see a loophole for people who carry purses,” said Dallas. “Contraband is contraband, and it’s going to be carried in any sort of bag. Working with jails, like I’ve worked with jails, it’s all or nothing. I don’t think it’s going to help to still allow purses in.”
Choate said she assumed the reason was for sanitary purposes, which was confirmed by LaKisha Blandon, HHS/Junior High principal, who said the purses would be in a designated area once the students entered the classroom.
The board discussed and decided on various options for the issue, including students storing feminine hygiene products in lockers, at the nurse’s office, and/or the counselor’s office.
The board approved the deregulation of the library for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school year. Choate said the Oklahoma State Department of Education has approved a waiver that will allow the district to proceed without using a full-time librarian. The library is currently managed by a certified part-time, retired librarian and a retired, part-time library assistant who is no longer certified. Choate said the state has allowed this waiver since 2017.
For the 2024 school year, Hulbert entered into agreements with Rider Nation Network and Cherokee Termite and Pest Control. The company will sebd an employee by the school once a month and to treat every room on the campus.
The Rider Nation Network agreement will allow for football games to be streamed worldwide on YouTube. Junior Sierra, co-owner of Rider Nation Network, said if there is enough traction with streaming the games, the network may also be able to cover other extracurriculars, such as basketball games, academic competitions, baseball games, etc.
The board accepted an energy conservation control contract with Energy Solutions Professionals. Choate said this will allow the group to do an assessment of the school and provide ideas on how the district can improve its energy efficiency.
The board appointed Choate as the compliance coordinator for Title IX, Section 505 and director of Title II and IV.
“Larger school districts will have actual people who may be in these roles,” said Choate. “These are federal programs their going to have a federal programs director that heads those. We don’t have one of those, so I become the director of Title II and Title IX.”
The board accepted the notion of ACT as the 2024 test option. Choate said regional and state schools will accept both the SAT and ACT, but the latter is more widely accepted in the region.
Several hires were made including Chad Botts as a temporary maintenance/grounds/transportation worker; Baylee Hall as a long-term substitute teacher; Dillon Bluebird as the ISS monitor and substitute teacher; and two temporary part-time maintenance/ground workers.
Metal for the school’s roof repair projects will be in later this week. Choate said there is not a specific date for when the projects will be completed. HPS Treasurer Rob Taylor was also added to the operating account at Local Bank.
Choate discussed how the school’s office will be closed Aug. 17-18, as staff will be getting trained on the new student information and financial accounting systems and the floors will be getting waxed. An open house at Hulbert was mentioned by Choate, and it will take place Aug. 15 from 4-6:30 p.m.
What’s next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.
