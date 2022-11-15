HULBERT – On Nov. 14, the Hulbert School Board of Education met to discuss certain aspects of the district's potential new sports complex and to purchase property for future endeavors.
The preliminary layout design of a new sports complex was addressed by Scott Vrooman of TriArch Architecture. Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said this is just the beginning of an attempt to revamp several sports areas for HPS. She said she would like to move the track about 40 yards east, orienting the track and football field from east to west. The revamp could also feature other possible upgrades, such as lights and new track and field areas.
“So the track would go around the football field. We would essentially be moving the football field from behind the high school building down to where the track is now, just shifting it east, and the softball and baseball field would have the home side on the south side,” said Choate. “That would be where the restrooms and the concession stand are. Then we would have the softball field’s home plate just to the left of the concession and restrooms.”
Choate said the school plans to host several community meetings to gauge opinion on the sports complex. A Letter of Intent was signed between the school and TriArch Architecture. Choate said more information on the complex can be picked up in the new gym lobby on Dec. 1, starting at 6 p.m.
The board approved the purchase of property at 513 S. Broadway St. Choate said the use of the new property is not established yet, but it opens up the area for future opportunities. Some possibilities are an area for in-school suspension or a hospitality room/changing area for basketball referees.
“Right now, my in-school suspension is located inside my school building,” said Choate. “I understand that, but at the same time, if you are away from students, there’s not a possibility you’re going to see your friends if you’re in a completely different building that is still on campus. [That has] a bathroom area, [and] a place where lunch can be brought to you.”
Several items were taken into account for the following school year and approved by the board. One is the senior trip for the Class of 2023 to travel to Dallas, May 5-7.
The 2023 HBE regular meetings were approved to take place on the second Monday of each month except March and October, when members will instead meet the third Monday of the month due to fall and spring break.
Choate was approved as the designated signor on the 2024 school year’s Impact Aid application. A new business item was also presented to up a purchase order by $300 to cover the cost for a bus part.
Fundraisers were accepted for the Business Professionals of America to sell hot chocolate and Hulbert Rider-inspired Christmas ornaments at the community’s Dec. 3 Christmas parade.
The board approved a resignation and several encumbrances, including the general fund encumbrances 209-234, the child nutrition fund encumbrances 17, the building fund encumbrances 47-55, and the sinking fund encumbrances.
What’s next
The next Hulbert School Board of Education meeting will take place Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium.
