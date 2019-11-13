HPS board honors Rider Mammas

The Above and Beyond Award was presented to the Rider Mommas during the recent Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting for the group's actions in helping students and teachers. Present were, front row from left: Shasta Qualls, Board of Education member; Shasta Teague, Rider Momma; Sis Hubbard, Rider Momma; and Rachel Dallis, BOE Member. In back: Marty Wynn, BOE member.