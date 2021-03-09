The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met on March 8 for a short meeting, during which they addressed recent hires.
After convening in an executive session, board members voted to hire for the 2021-22 school year Ray Holden as a maintenance worker.
They also rehired Taf Morphis as elementary school principal; Chad Botts as middle and high school principal; Leslie Mack as the treasurer/payroll clark; Becky Morehead as the encumbrance clerk/activity account custodian; Mary Longmire as the Child Nutrition director; Patsy Duck as the special education director; and Packy Ellis as the maintenance/transportation director.
What's next
The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 12.
