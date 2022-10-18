HULBERT - The Hulbert School Board of Education met Oct. 17 to discuss the approval for insurance funds to fix roofs at the school.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said this stems from fall 2020, when the district had filed a claim, which is now being paid by the insurance company.
"To approve a fund for insurance proceeds, we received a check for $878,000 and change to repair the roofs on the facility," said Choate.
She said every HPS building has been impacted in some way by roof damage.
Fundraisers for a wrestling event and HPS-inspired jewelry sale were approved by the board, which will both take place on a to be determined date.
A discussion and vote to approve the year's Estimate of Needs and budget was made. Choate said this will be the last time the Estimate of Needs will appear on the budget for 2022-'23.
Approval was granted by the board for the 2023 School Election Resolution that will allow the Cherokee County Election Board to call an election for seat No. 3.
Choate said individuals wanting to participate in the election can file their declarations of candidacy Dec. 5 at the Election Board.
A renewal was also approved for the Compliance with the Children's Internet Protection Act. This will include the school's continuous use of a lightspeed content filter to stop adults and minors from accessing visual depictions deemed obscene.
An extracurricular facilities survey was also discussed, and that was open to parents in the community. The survey consisted of five questions pertaining to activities at the school.
From the survey, 95% of participants said they felt Hulbert's facilities should be updated, with 88% saying they believe their students benefit from the activities.
The survey revealed most participants believe the football and track stadium needs the most attention, at 26%. The facility with the least votes was the agriculture building at 4%.
"What the survey reveals is that parents feel extracurricular activities are important to their students and that many agree Hulbert Public Schools facilities could use an update," said Choate. "The administration will look into a capital investment for the facilities and interest with the community.
The survey also shows students participate in more than one extracurricular activity, providing insight into the validity of offering the extracurricular activities."
The board approved multiple encumbrances from the general fund, building fund, child nutrition fund, and sinking fund, along with approval to hire Angela Wynn as a paraprofessional.
The hiring of a facilities worker was tabled.
For the superintendent's report, Choate mentioned several upcoming community involvement activities. Some include the Hulbert Alumni vs. Staff Volleyball Fundraiser, taking place Oct. 22; the administration of flu shots and vaccines to all community members by the Cherokee Nation at the Hulbert auditorium on Oct. 20, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Red Ribbon Week, starting on Oct. 24 ; and elementary students participating in a communitywide trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again in the auditorium on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.