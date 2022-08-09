HULBERT – The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met Aug. 8 to discuss new hires and the approval of fund encumbrances.
The meeting was the last time the board will convene before classes resume. Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said she is excited for the school year to start so activities can get underway, and so they can return to a more "normal" year.
“I enjoy the activities, like the Black and Gold scrimmage and things like that. I like those kinds of things because the community gets involved and it’s nice and fun. This will be the first time in two years where we haven't really had to worry about [COVID-19],” said Choate.
The board approved Child Nutrition Fund Encumbrances, Building Fund Encumbrances, and Sinking Fund Encumbrances. General Fund Encumbrances were also accepted to ensure the entire school will be covered.
“These are different funds that every school district will have. Bills are paid out of the general fund and will encompass everything that is not in the child nutrition, building fund, and sinking,” said Choate.
A "307" was also approved for the general fund and building fund. Choate said a 307, which is used as a temporary redirection, took place last year because too much money was taken out of the school’s building fund. Since the school received the Redbud School Grant and other money that was not yet added to the general fund, a 307 had to be put in place to finish carrying out the process.
Staff approved for hire include early childhood teachers Suzy Tannehill and Pam Ellis; special education teachers Shasta Teague and Aspen Yount; special education paraprofessional Sophia Sparks; reading paraprofessional Linda Wallace; part-time elementary teacher and ISS teacher Lance Jeans; lay volleyball coach Katy Perry; and lay basketball coach Mason Fielden, who is being paid for by the booster club. An instructor at the Indian Capital Technology Center was also approved as an anatomy adjunct teacher for Hulbert students.
Two resignations were approved for paraprofessional Hakes and middle school science and social studies teacher Kristy Hodgson. Contracts for certified employees were accepted, with non-certified contracts being tabled until a future board meeting.
Several items on the negotiated agreement for the 2022-'23 school year were also approved by the board. Some items on the negotiated agreement list include the approval for pay differences for class sponsorships and adding already initiated three paid personal business days to faculty members contracts.
Hulbert approved the renewal of the sanction for the ag and softball booster club's income and expenses to help assure the club's finances are being used appropriately. The basketball, football, and baseball booster clubs were renewed for sanctioning at the July 11 board meeting.
The school’s elementary, middle school, and high school handbooks were approved, with no major adjustments made. A couple of pieces of weightlifting equipment were determined to be surplussed at the meeting. Choate said one piece of broken equipment will be thrown away and the other will be sold at a later date.
Choate said the school supplies donated by the Johnson-O’Malley program will be ready on Aug. 18, the first day of school, for students. Hulbert’s open house will take place Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. Returning teachers will start Aug. 15 and new teachers will begin on Aug. 12. On Aug. 15, all faculty and staff will be able to celebrate the new school year with a back-to-school breakfast, Choate said.
What’s next
The next Hulbert Public School board meeting will take place Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium. A special board meeting will also take place later this month on a date to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.