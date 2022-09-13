HULBERT – The Hulbert School Board of Education met to discuss the renewal and update of several items on Sept. 12, and announced it will add non-gender-specific bathrooms.
The 2023 Hulbert Elementary and Middle School/ High School Handbooks were approved, with some revamping to the dress code. Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the rule that states students’ shorts and skirts can’t be above their fingertips will be taken out of the handbook.
“Dress code can be a tricky situation,” said Choate. “No one is about body shaming or anything like that, but what we are about is, it can’t be a distraction inside of the classroom.”
The last section in the revamping and updating of the Hulbert School Board policy was approved, with several pieces of redundant and old policy being taken out, redone, or added. One of the last pieces of policy added was the state-mandated bathroom policy, wherein students will have to use the bathroom assigned to their gender at birth. This will cause the school to add new non-gender-specific bathrooms as well.
Choate said a claim was made and received on the bonds for the past treasurer and encumbrance clerk positions. The board approved General Fund Encumbrances, Building Fund Encumbrances, Child Nutrition Fund Encumbrances, and Sinking Fund Encumbrances, and the acceptance to transfer funds between subaccounts in the Activity Fund.
The vote on an agreement to decide if the companies Keystone or Tayer will be Hulbert’s food service management was tabled and will be revisited at a later meeting, as the companies were very close in pricing.
An approval was also made for the sanctioning of the Rider Mommas PTO and its 2023 school year expected income and expenses. Choate said the Rider Mommas has been around for a while and is becoming a PTO instead of a PTA to keep the organization local and tailored to Hulbert Schools.
“They haven’t called themselves a PTO [in the past]. It’s just been a group of mommas who have banded together to provide different things or different supports,” said Choate. “By them being sanctioned by the board, it is almost like a booster club in that they will have some oversight and they will show us, ‘We are raising money for this or that,’ and the board can see those kinds of things.”
A vote of approval was made for the PL 81-874 Indian Policies and Procedures for the coming school year, with no changes. This let the district to have certain policies and procedures to notify parents of how the funds are being used, and allows for open meetings to take place so guardians of children can give their input on the use of funds.
E-Rate Management advisor Kellogg and Sovereign were approved for renewal to help the school with the cost of internet and telephone services and infrastructure on communications.
Choate said she is excited about the approval of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy program. One of BBF’s programs will focus on eighth- through 12th-graders being mentors to kindergarten to third-grade students who are at least one whole reading level behind.
“The thought process there is because they are mentoring they are not just getting help and support in school but they’re going to be getting it after school with a different person,” said Choate. “This program provides the lessons, and then at the end of each lesson, you get to keep the book. I’m hoping that the mentors, my students who are eighth grade through twelfth grade, might get a teacher bug. If that bites and they become a teacher, eventually, that just helps us all as well.”
Hulbert’s Return to Learn Plan document was also approved, with updating of the document after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board approved several new hires, including Michelle Miller as a special education teacher; Shasta Teague as a certified math paraprofessional; Madison Kinsey as a paraprofessional; Thurdis Tubby as a custodian; and Stacy Whitney as a substitute. A couple of resignations were also approved for Sherman Messick in facilities and Shasta Teague as a part-time special education teacher.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public School board meeting will take place in the auditorium Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
