HULBERT – A teacher accused of stealing cups was initially offered the chance to resign or take administrative leave, but after discussion during the Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, officials chalked it up to a misunderstanding and decided she could keep her job.
The situation regarding paraprofessional Angela Wynn was discussed during the public comment portion of the meeting. Ranea Poteet, a teacher in the 3-year-old program, said she felt somewhat responsible.
“I know in my heart that ... Angela wasn’t trying to steal because she went to multiple people asking where these were,” said Poteet. “I feel at fault for asking her to go get me one, or for her getting in trouble for something that I asked for, not knowing it would get her fired. I will pay for all those cups if it will help her keep her job.”
HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate said she believed there was a misunderstanding with the employee over permission to take the items. After some deliberation, the board opted to retract the request for Wynn's resignation. Wynn, who was visibly upset when the addressed the board, declined to make further comment.
Brian Ellis also spoke during the public comment section about the need for a dressing room for baseball players. He said in the past, a facilities building had been used for storage and as a space for baseball players to dress.
“Our boys don’t have any place to get dressed,” said Ellis.
A teacher reminded Ellis the board couldn't formally address his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. The issue might be added to a later agenda.
In other action, the board approved changes to policies regarding state law, which says no school district can require students to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The board also discussed Senate Bill 1119, the controversial measure that allows the hiring of adjunct teachers without college degrees.
“We decided we are going to follow what the state Department of Education recommends, which is that they have a college degree, and so forth, and so on,” said Choate.
A transfer of funds between subaccounts in the Activity Fund was sanctioned, as well as multiple encumbrances for the general fund, child nutrition fund, building fund, and sinking fund.
The board gave its nod to Purchase Order No. 31, from $500-$700 for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Choate said this order ensures that qualified HPS staff members receive background checks, which take place every five years. Purchase Order No. 233 for Stuteville Ford for $3,900-$4,311.01 was also approved to repair the school's ag truck.
The board OK'd the hiring of Aldon Norton and Dillon Bluebird, two substitute teachers; Aldon Norton as the boys' basketball assistant lay coach; and Adam Woodard as the school resource officer.
The evaluation for Choate was accepted, along with two resignations for Ray Holden, a facilities worker, and Craig Laird, a middle school teacher and football coach.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again at the auditorium on Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.