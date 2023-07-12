A vote for a bond to pay for construction of a new sports complex and outdoor exercise arena for Hulbert Public Schools was struck down during a Special Bond Election.
After an initial bond was struck down during the April 4 election, Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said changes were made to include an outdoor, covered exercise arena and pens for students who participate in agriculture and FFA.
Election results showed 401 people turned out to vote at the Hulbert Public Schools Special Bond Election, with 45.64% voting for the passage of the proposition and 54.36% against the proposal.
This latest election garnered more votes than the April one, which showed 308 patrons casting ballots, with 54.22% voting for the bond. This issue did not go through at the time, as bonds must receive 60% of the votes to be approved.
Choate said the school will continue trying to pass the bond at a later time, and for now, they are all going to regroup and continue listening to feedback from the community.
“We will take those things into consideration and regroup, and most definitely we will try something else,” said Superintendent Jolyn Choate. “I have to keep trying. It is most definitely for our students and for the community’s sake that I have to keep trying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.