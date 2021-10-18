HULBERT – The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met on Oct. 18 to accept the resignation of Julie Jordan, seat No. 3, who called it quits earlier this month.
Her departure follows the resignation of Cody Marsh, seat No. 2, last month.
HPS agreed to approve a 2022 School Election Resolution to the Cherokee County Election board to call for a primary election on Feb. 8, and a general election on April 5, if necessary, to fill these vacant seats.
The board members approved the 2021-2022 budget and estimation of needs, and they opted to make changes regarding School Board Operations that were presented in Attachment A to the meeting agenda. The attachment indicated no change in many of the board operation policies.
They voted to allow teleconferences of videoconferencing using "Sam," which is designed for online meetings for users and businesses.
They also approved the Compliance with Children’s Internet Protection Act and will use Lightspeed content filter to protect against visual depictions that are considered obscene, or pornographic.
Board members discussed and voted to approve the Hulbert Public Schools’ Use of Funds Plan.
“Instead of using $12,000 for that, what I’ve done is added supplies for classrooms districtwide,” said Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
HPS will use the Reme Halo Air purifier system, which will detect vaping, mold, poor air quality, and cigarette smoke. The board agreed there should be improvement of the air quality, particularly in light of COVID.
They voted to hire Bill Kilpatrick as their facilities worker. They also voted to assign Choate extra duties, namely to be the Academic Team sponsor for grades 6-8.
What's next
The next Hulbert Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Hulbert High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.