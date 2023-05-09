HULBERT — The Hulbert School Board of Education on May 8 discussed several new hires, the rehiring of some staff members, and the district's record on job security.
During the public comment section of the meeting, two Hulbert Public Schools affiliates spoke on the issue of the rehiring Maintenance/Transportation Director Packy Ellis. Cole Purget, a third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade reading teacher at Hulbert Elementary, shared his thoughts and mentioned the difficulty board members have in serving in their positions.
"When our school board decides they will not rehire a staff member who has never been written up, never had a poor evaluation, we wonder who might be next," Purget read from a prepared speech at the meeting. "Is it right to make a person wonder if they will be employed for two months? I believe it is reasonable to expect job security if you have worked at Hulbert for over 20 years, never had a poor evaluation, or a formal writeup... If firing people is how we fix our problems, this is the equivalent of throwing the baby out with the bathwater."
Another HPS affiliate, Dana Hutson, a kindergarten teacher, also addressed on the hesitation on renewing Ellis' contract. Hutson said she has worked at Hulbert for 21 years and was at the meeting because she "felt guilty for not sounding the alarm" on past issues at Hulbert and didn't want to this situation to be similar.
"I'm getting older and I realized it's time to stop being a coward. I'm here to stand up for Packy. Is Packy perfect? No. Packy's not perfect, nor am I, which I'm sure you all know," Hutson read from her prepared speech.
Hutson later "begged" the board to get the teachers' phone numbers each month to call them once a month "or even maybe even once a year" on issues regarding the school.
Ellis was ultimately rehired as the maintenance/transportation director for the 2024 school year.
Jamie Tannehill, District 1 clerk for HPS, said the time the board took to consider rehiring Ellis stemmed from comments made to board members about how they did not vote for the recent bond issue because they felt the school was not taking care of its property.
"Now I realize I don't know all the ins and out to all of those things, so we have asked Packy and all the directors to give us a report so we can be more transparent with the community. Also, the people that really are concerned about solutions and not just griping can come here to the board meetings and hear those reports. But this was in no way... some kind of witch hunt against Packy. We just get feedback," said Tannehill.
Several hires for the 2024 school year were also accepted, including the position of an English teacher, two early childhood teachers, two science teachers, a special education teacher, and an agriculture teacher.
The board approved a resolution authorizing a special election to vote on general obligation bonds. Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said this was to reconsider the bond for a new sports complex and improvements to the gymnasium, which took place in last April. Choate said they made some changes to the bond coverage, which will include an outdoor, covered arena for students who compete in livestock shows. The election will take place July 11.
An e-rate contract for 2027 and post-submission contracts for 2025 and 2026 with CRW Consulting E-rate Services LLC was also approved. Choate said the company the school had before was bought out by a larger company.
"Many times what will happen is, they'll lose employees when that happens. for whatever reason, so we have literally had four different consultants in ... 15 months, so every once in a while, it's not bad to change," said Choate.
Another contract was reapproved with the Access 2 Healthcare solutions to provide occupational/physical therapy to Hulbert students.
Policy services and membership renewals with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association were accepted. Choate said the OSSBA helps with matters such as policies, webinars, and professional development.
An agriculture trivia night was an approved fundraiser at the meeting, which will take place May 20 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert cafeteria. A transportation contract with the Indian Capital Technology Center was accepted for the 2024 school year, which will provide students transportation in the morning and afternoon to and from ICTC.
Instead of approving the 2024 school year for 180 days, the board approved it as 1,080 hours. The reason for the switch from days to hours is to have a backup plan in place.
"It doesn't really matter you have to be in school 165 days because the state law changed it. ... Now the calendar for next year already has the 165 days, but what if I'm not here? Then our 165 days is well over the 1,080 hours that is required, so this is just a backup," Choate said.
A request for the qualification from one or more energy service providers was accepted. Choate said this is where the school will be "putting it out there" if any providers are interested in the position.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again June 12 at the school's auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.