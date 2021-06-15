HULBERT – The Hulbert Public Schools Board met Monday, June 14, to hire new faculty and to approve agenda items related to the budget.
During their meeting, board members held a public hearing that allowed parents of HPS students to discuss the school’s Return to Learn Plan for the School Year 2021-'22 and to offer feedback on the needs and safety of their children.
In their Executive Session, board discussed, and later approved, the hiring of Gabriella Castro as mathematics teacher; Roger McClure for social studies; and Megan Love and Dwayne Hammer as teaching assistants. They tabled the hiring of a special education teacher, and they accepted no resignations.
The board members voted to approve contracts with OSIG for general liability insurance and OSAG for worker’s comp insurance for the 2021-2022 school year. They also voted to approve the janitorial services contract for Statewide Commercial Cleaning Co., and they approved of Services Agreement with Access 2 Healthcare Solutions for Occupational/Physical therapy. Hulbert also approved the Child Nutrition Prime Vendor Contract to U.S. Foods using the piggyback provision with Edmond Public Schools for the 2021-2022 year.
The board approved Superintendent Jolyn Choate as purchasing Agent for Hulbert School District and authorized representative for all federal programs, including E-Rate, Child Nutrition, and PL-874, and designated custodian for the General Fund, Building Fund, Child Nutrition Fund, Sinking Fund, Activity Fund, Bond Fund, and all other school programs and activities not listed.
What's next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting will be Monday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Hulbert High School.
