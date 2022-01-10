Hulbert Public Schools has announced the middle school and high school honor rolls for the fall semester.
Hulbert High School
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Ella Beall, Winter Birdtail, Tiah Brayton, Lily Brown, Mazie Carey, Lillian Chambers, Brandon Cole, Logan Deer-In-Water, Jasmine Garcia, Sierra Gifford, Nicholas Grim, Breanna Hampton, Naiobi Harper, Milee Hubbard, Shadow Hughes, Jake Irizarry, Alexis Korte, Brittany Juarez, Brea Lamb, Myriam Landaverde, Brionka Margareno, Daylee Mcneil, Jenna Murphy, Laira Neumeyer, Vanessa Ortiz, Melanie Phillips, Madison Potts, Maranda Potts, Max Purget, Emily Ramos, Ruben Ramos, Chessalyn Rankin, Tye Rider, Amaya Rodriguez, Nathan Rowan, Rafael Scott, Sophie Shankle, Dillin Stilwell, Calan Teague, Evan Teague, Johnny Torres, Kaylen Walls, Deaven Whitney, and Katie Xiong.
Principal’s Honor Roll: Decorah Billman, Autumn Bird, Adriana Birdtail, Gracie Botts, Alayna Cassell, Alison Cole, Kaiya Dearborn, Emiliano Diaz, Katie Faglie, Alyssa Fair, Alexis Faulconer, Raegan Frazier, Kristopher Glenn, Savanna Hamby, Trenton Hess, Alyee Hubbard, Jonathan Ice, Hank Jackson, Brock Julian, Cody Kile, Jaden May, Trevor Mullins,Katelyn Patterson, Victorya Poorman, Callie Price, Ethan Reese, Alysta Ridenhour, Shaelynn Ritchie, Allie Scott, Maurilio Sierra, Tyler Simpson, Hayley Smith, Michelle Smith, Eli Stamps, Shelby Tannehill, Dusty Tedder, Juliana Torrento, Holden Turney, Clay Walls, Kelton Whitekiller, and Max Yang.
Hulbert Middle School
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Kate Beall, Kaylee Carey, Sadie Chambers, Coale Gifford, Easton Graalfs, Rebekah Harris, Caleb Hess, Nayeli Juarez, Janethe Landaverde, Shyanne Landaverde, Cade McClure, Hunter Rankin, Maia Rooster, Karsyn Shankle, Audrianne Smith, Daisy Teague, Larat Teague, Hailey Thompson, and Katelyn Turney.
Principal’s Honor Roll: Savannah Beaver, Isaac Bennett, Jake Botts, Addison Clay, Rebecca Comer, Thomas Comer, Abbigail Cox, Macy Davis, Ethan Ellis, Kenleigh Farmer, Kassidy Fertig, Weston Fortner, Aveah Gifford, Jeremiah Harris, Logan Harris, Tevan Hayward, Shane Hubbard, Jaylee James, Alliana Justice, Levi Kirk, Lynly Lamons, Chloe Lisenbee, Makenna Masters, Sharon Mullins, Rylan Neumeyer, Izabella Phillips, Emma Pickel, Levi Pippin, Dustin Potts, Clayton Roberts, Ryan Rodriguez, Logan Smith, Zoey Solenberg, Lauren Steeley, Sawyer Teague, Anthony Torres, Josie Ward, Tavares Welch, Laila Xiong, and Faith Young.
