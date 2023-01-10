HULBERT – The Hulbert School Board of Education met Jan. 9 to discuss policies regarding mental health and reading sufficiency, along with hiring a new football coach.
The board accepted the renewal and changes on general fund balances, the Reading Sufficiency Act, and the school’s Mental Health protocols.
“[The Mental Health Protocols] is just a new policy that [OSSBA] said, ‘This would be great for you to have in place so you understand and recognize when there’s a student that may have some social-emotional issues, these are the protocols [and the steps] that you would take in helping that student through those times,” said HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
The renewal of the Reading Sufficiency Act included the clause that if a student fails a reading test, that child must be tested for dyslexia. Choate said this revamp is to be used to help learn why students are falling behind in their studies.
During the Superintendent's Report, Choate and Hulbert Elementary Principal Taf Morphis awarded several children with the Golden Rider and Rider Pride recognition. Choate said it's a way to recognize Hulbert students and their successes both through their academics and through their school character. She said this is an event the school has held for several years, but the Jan. 9 meeting was the first time the occasion has taken place in front of the school board since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
For the first quarter, Pre-K student Mira Heater won the Golden Rider and fifth-grader Noelia Wagnon Garcia won the Rider Pride. Second-quarter winners included kindergartner Alex Korte with the Golden Rider and first-grader Grace Pinion with Rider Pride. Choate said having the students return to the meeting made it feel like they were back to normal.
“It’s those little things and just making progress and moving forward to get back to where we were before,” said Choate.
The board also approved multiple General Fund encumbrances, Child Nutrition Fund Encumbrances, Building Fund Encumbrances, and the financial report of activity funds.
A vote was made to approve the 2023-‘24 school calendar, which will not be including any Distance Learning Days.
“We will hopefully be all in person the whole entire time. We’ve done that enough now I think if we needed to do it, we can do it,” said Choate.
The board also accepted the hiring of some teachers and staff, including Chad Botts as a new football coach/social studies teacher for the 2024 school year.
“Chad Botts is an alum of Hulbert Public Schools. He worked at Hulbert Public Schools. He has students that are enrolled here and is going to come back and help us build a new program,” said Choate.
Dillon Bluebird was also hired as a long-term substitute teacher for social studies. One resignation was accepted, which was for former 3-year-old program teacher Ranae Poteet.
An approval was also made for the extension of Choate’s superintendent contract and continued employment.
A piece of New Business was announced at the meeting regarding the Maverick Conference, a Henryetta wrestling conference co-hosted by Hulbert and Henryetta Public Schools. Choate said the new business was to discuss an overnight trip for the group to stay at Henryetta for the conference.
What's Next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again at the school's auditorium on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
