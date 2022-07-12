HULBERT – The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met July 11 to discuss approval of an increase in school meal prices and the superintendent’s contract.
The board gave the nod to a 10-cent increase in the price of school meals for students and adults at HPS. Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the increase is due to the rise in prices at grocery stores. She said they tried to raise the meal prices as little as possible, so it will still be affordable for students. To help ensure that struggling families can pay for food, the school will try to push parents to fill out the yearly free and reduced-price meal application, Choate said.
“We are most definitely going to get out the free and reduced application, like we do every year at the very beginning, and try to help parents understand how vitally important it is to fill out that application and turn it in,” said Choate.
HPS has not raised its lunch prices since the 2016 school year, Choate said, and when grocery prices start to decrease, they will revisit the issue.
Choate’s superintendent contract was approved, which will make this her third year in that role. The board also appointed Choate as the 2023 school year's compliance coordinator for the Title IX, Section 505 and Title II, and Title VI.
The ACT as Hulbert’s test option for the 2023 school year was renewed, along with sanction of the booster clubs for basketball, baseball, and football to help assure the clubs income and expenses are being used appropriately. Due to not having all of the ag and softball booster club forms, those sanctions were tabled and will be revisited in August, Choate said. The board also renewed its approval for the volleyball team’s overnight stay in Branson, Missouri, from July 24-27.
HPS renewed the Adoption Resolution of the Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation Plan, as the jurisdiction’s plan for the FEMA Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
New teachers and staff set to be hired, including world history adjunct teachers John Rozell and Roger McClure; physical science adjunct teacher Ramsey Arnall; high school math teacher Mikel Thomas; special education paraprofessional Autumn Howard; fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball lay coach Baylee Hall; maintenance/ grounds worker Chris Jacobs; custodian worker Debra Winfield; substitute teacher Rebecca Krueger; and payroll clerk Mary Longmire.
When applicants are found, the positions for a special education teacher and another special education paraprofessional will be revisited.
What's next
The Hulbert Public School board will meet next on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
