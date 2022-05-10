HULBERT - During a school board meeting Monday night, Hulbert Public Schools accepted the resignation of Hulbert High School Principal Chad Botts, who has agreed to head Tenkiller School as principal.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate has launched a search for his replacement.
The board voted to convene in executive session to hire a social studies teacher for the 2022-2023 school year, but tabled the decision.
Board members transferred $220 from the Miscellaneous Activity Subaccount to the Hulbert Elementary activity subaccount for vouchers for the Book Fair for top class readers. The move will incentivize reading.
A transportation contract with Indian Capital Technology Center was approved to transport Hulbert students to the site for the 2022-2023 school year.
Starting next term, Hulbert Public Schools will be counted in 1,080 hours, rather than 180 days, which will help the district to accommodate virtual days.
The board voted to update student transfer policies to align with state laws.
HES will hold its kindergarten graduation on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in the new gymnasium. HHS will hold its graduation on Rider Field at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
What's next
The Hulbert Public School Board of Education will meet on June 13 at the high school at 5:30 p.m.
