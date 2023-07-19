To help with alleviate current school meal bill debt at Hulbert Public Schools, the district is offering parents and guardians of students a more flexible option.
HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate said school meal bills can be considered paid in full if half of the student’s past-due balance is paid by Aug. 16. Choate said the district has had some issues this year with getting lunch bills paid. She believes this is because students haven’t had to pay for their meals for the past three years.
“You have to understand that when COVID-19 was happening for two years, no one paid,” said Choate. “I think what happened was, they got used to not paying and thinking that school lunches were free because the past few year they weren’t, and then this particular school year, they had to fill out a lunch form to receive free or reduced[-price] meals.”
The total outstanding amount is $5,998.
“It is a big hit when you talk about student lunches being $2.35 and student breakfasts being $1.60,” said Choate. “That’s a pretty large sum. It doesn’t seem like it’s very large, but also keep in mind that goes into child nutrition.”
Hulbert Child Nutrition Director Mary Longmire said funds from lunch bills help buy the food, pay employees, buy equipment, pay utilities, and improve the child nutrition program through purchase of items such as an ice cream or juice machine.
“All the things kids asked for to make our program better cost money, and if people don’t pay their bills, we can’t make the program better,” said Longmire.
Lunch charges at HPS are carried over from year to year. Choate said according to school policy, if students owe money, they may not be permitted to take part in some school functions, such as prom or spring dances.
“There might be other school functions along those kinds of lines. Prom is a privilege, it’s not a right, so obviously we want to promote making sure everybody takes care of the business they have to take care of in order to enjoy those privileges,” said Choate.
Students will not be barred from some functions, including field trips, as those are learning opportunities.
Lacy Graalfs, a third- through fifth-grade science teacher at Hulbert, said she believes switching back to paying for school meals has been a difficult adjustment for some. Students at Hulbert are never denied a meal if they cannot pay. Graalf said halving the outstanding balances will help parents, especially in light of the recent economy, and the incentive portion will help push others to pay their bills.
“As a teacher, it’s just like in the classroom; you have to have motivation,” said Graalfs.
To pay the bill, Choate said, parents or students can drop by the superintendent’s office with cash or a check made out to Hulbert Public Schools. Future meals can be paid for by going on the school’s new information system when it is up and running.
“There are all kinds of different ways a parent or guardian can pay for school meals,” said Choate.
You can help
Anyone who wants to make donations for school meals can take them to the school or send through the parent support group called the Rider Mommas. Free and reduced-price lunch applications are out now; they are available on Hulbert’s Parent Portal and will be at enrollment.
