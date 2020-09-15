The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night, Sept. 14, to discuss issues relating to the upcoming school year and beyond.
Members talked about the future arrival of Chromebooks for virtual learners, recent hires, and the acquisition of a parcel of land that will expand the elementary school.
HPS has been in session for two weeks, but students are preparing for changes as they await the arrival of their Chromebooks and iPads. To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, HPS is following an A-B schedule. There are also some students who are learning virtually.
In-person students are divided into two groups. Half attend class Mondays and Thursdays, while the other half attend in person on Tuesdays and Fridays, and there is no in-person class on Wednesdays. Students are expected to do their work at home on days they are not in school.
“This system is working for us for now,” said Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
Though teachers are not required to teach class on Wednesdays, they must still come into work to prepare their schedules for the rest of the week, and they set aside time for parent and student meetings when appropriate.
HPS is still at a handicap because its Chromebooks and iPads have not yet arrived. They are scheduled to come in by the end of September, and administrators are anxiously waiting. Their arrival will change how school will be taught. Teachers will be expected to teach on Zoom, or other online platforms, which at this moment is nonexistent. They plan to administer one Chromebook per family for students in grades 5-12, and they will give iPads to students from kindergarten to grade 4.
Because HPS in-person students are expected to learn at home three days a week, they are receiving paper packets until the Chromebooks can be obtained. As far as virtual-only students are concerned, expectations are different. They do not receive paper packets and are expected to obtain a device on their own until Chromebooks arrive.
Parent Jamie Tannehill came to the meeting, and explained that her child is doing the online-only platform, but is still waiting to receive a laptop.
“It works for us, but I understand that it won’t work for everyone,” said Tannehill. “She does modules, but she doesn’t meet with a teacher on Zoom. She can make an appointment if she has a question, but there is no regularly scheduled class time.”
Tannehill, like other online-only parents, is hoping the school will allot virtual class time after the Chromebooks arrive. In the meantime, her daughter is self-learning.
The board voted on a number of items, including adding language in the Safe School Protocol section of its Remote/Distance Learning Plan, which now states that color-coded phases will be used to help – along with average attendance and number of students reported with positive tests or exposure to COVID-19 – to determine the Safe School Protocols HPS will follow.
The board approved the hiring of Gil Brown and Amanda Butler as adjunct instructors for academic credit in calculus and physics during the 2020-2021 school year. It also approved hiring Andrea McElmurry, Jessica McKinney and Maurica Nordberg-Treat as adjunct instructors for academic credit in anatomy for this year.
This past month, property owners approached Choate about a parcel of land adjacent to the elementary school campus, and the board formally approved the motion for its acquisition.
“This property will allow us to expand our school. I want to explore getting back a 3-year-old preschool program, which we have had in the past,” said Choate.
The sellers came in with a good offer the board could not refuse.
What’s next
The next Hulbert Public Schools board meeting will take place on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
